    SmartClick accessory

    Facial Cleansing Brush

    SH575/50
      -{discount-value}

      SmartClick accessory Facial Cleansing Brush

      SH575/50
      The SmartClick cleansing brush cleans your face thoroughly and leaves your skin with a smooth feeling and a healthy look. So, you feel confident that you always look good! See all benefits

      SmartClick accessory Facial Cleansing Brush

      The SmartClick cleansing brush cleans your face thoroughly and leaves your skin with a smooth feeling and a healthy look. So, you feel confident that you always look good! See all benefits

      SmartClick accessory

      SmartClick accessory

      Facial Cleansing Brush

        For smooth and healthy-looking skin

        • Brush head unit
        32,000 active bristles for thorough cleansing

        32,000 active bristles for thorough cleansing

        The 32,000 active bristles each with a diameter of 50 µm, can reach even the hardest-to-reach areas of your face, cleansing it thoroughly. They remove dirt and dead skin cells, and increase micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling smooth and looking healthy.

        Deep facial cleansing in only 1 minute

        Deep facial cleansing in only 1 minute

        Following these 3 simple steps, you can get a deep facial cleansing in only 1 minute: 1. Moisten your face and the brush with water and apply your preferred face wash, 2. Cleanse both cheeks and your forehead for 20 seconds each, using long strokes, 3. Rinse your face and brush with water.

        Expand your possibilities

        Expand your possibilities

        The SmartClick attachment system enables you to turn your shaver into the ultimate cleansing device with only a simple click!

        Developed for gentle treatment on sensitive skin

        The 14 mm long bristles have high flexibility, thereby ensuring less friction on sensitive skin, for a gentle cleansing effect. Suitable for everyday use.

        Use it day or night to boost your daily cleansing routine

        You can easily fit the SmartClick cleansing brush into your daily routine: Use it in the morning for a clean, fresh start to the day and for a smoother shave or use it at night to wipe away the dirt of the day!

        For hygienic use, replace the brush head every 3 months

        To keep your cleansing brush hygienic, replace the brush head every 3 months by simply clicking a new brush head replacement (SH560) onto your SmartClick cleansing brush.

          Technical Specifications

          • SmartClick attachment

            Fits product type
            • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
            • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
            • Shaver Series 5000 (S5xxx)
            • AquaTouch (S5xxx)

          • Accessories

            Maintenance
            Protective cap

          • Ease of use

            Cleaning
            • Wash with water and mild soap
            • Dry brush with a towel

          • Maintenance

            Replace brush head
            Every 3 months with SH560

