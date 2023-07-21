2 year warranty
Discontinued
MultiPrecision blade system
5-direction ContourDetect heads
45 min cordless use/1 hr charge
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave close without nicks and cuts. The MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly while protecting your skin.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.
4.2
of 5
2967
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Blades 11
21/07/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent quality shaver
You can wet shave as well as dry shave and rinse out under a running tap
Pros
Wet shaving too
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
tooly
23/06/2023
United Kingdom
You have got to have one BRILLIENT
Excellent razor gives you a extreamley good shave,and if you have a small beard it is great for trimming. This has got to be the best razor I have ever used
Pros
Everthing
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Jahol72
10/06/2022
United Kingdom
Refurbished
I highly recommend this shaver very close shave now the best bit I bought this shaver refurbished at a great price you swear it was brand new it also came with the charger which I didn't expect plus it's now guarantee for three years (on line offer) instead of two years if anyone is in doubt about buying refurbished Philips shavers you can rest assured they are top quality items (also came with instructions manual) The best rotary I've had in years well-done Philips
Pros
Very close shave
Cons
Can't think of anything
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5530 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation