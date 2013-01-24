  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Shaver series 5000

    Special Edition BB-8 Men’s Electric Shaver

    SW5700/07
    Find support for this product
    • Fast, close shave Fast, close shave Fast, close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 Special Edition BB-8 Men’s Electric Shaver

      SW5700/07
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        Special Edition BB-8 Men’s Electric Shaver

        Total:

        Haircare Transparent
        Are you a Star Wars fan? Sign up now for access to our Star Wars: Last Jedi hub!
        Sign up now

        Fast, close shave

        Wield the force!

        • BB-8 inspired shaver
        • ComfortCut blades give a close shave
        • 100% waterproof for a wet or dry shave
        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        50 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • ComfortCut Blade System
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          Contour following
          5 direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Star Wars BB-8

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              * This field is mandatory
              *
              *

              What does this mean?
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount