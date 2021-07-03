2 year warranty
Discontinued
BB-8 inspired shaver<br>
ComfortCut blades give a close shave<br>
100% waterproof for a wet or dry shave
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Awards
4.5
of 5
56
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Wint21
03/07/2021
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Very good looking
[Employee of philipsglobal] I love this as very good performance Is must have itam
Pros
Performance
Cons
give Red marks on your face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Cairnman
08/04/2018
United Kingdom
Very pleased
Very pleased with the shaver also disappointed that I cannot get a stand for it as it would look much tidier on the bathroom shelf.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Pablomanutd
20/03/2018
United Kingdom
Nifty BB8 Shaver
Nice close dry shave and quiet in operation. Very easy to clean and holds charge well. Only down side is the shaver head cover is loosish when clipped on and invariably falls off when putting in cabinet drawer - but only a minor niggle! Looks pretty nifty as well!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.