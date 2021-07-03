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  • Fast, close shave
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  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
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  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave
  • Fast, close shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Special Edition BB-8 Men’s Electric Shaver&lt;br>

SW5700/07

4.5
| (56) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

2 awards

Fast, close shave
Master true comfort. Discover a smooth shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded-profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Wield the force!

Fast, close shave

  • BB-8 inspired shaver&lt;br>

  • ComfortCut blades give a close shave&lt;br>

  • 100% waterproof for a wet or dry shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

27 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

27 self-sharpening blades. 56000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing—no matter which direction they're growing in.

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3620333
  • Award image AWARD-3620400

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

56

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

3

03/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Very good looking

[Employee of philipsglobal] I love this as very good performance Is must have itam

Pros

Performance

Cons

give Red marks on your face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

08/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very pleased

Very pleased with the shaver also disappointed that I cannot get a stand for it as it would look much tidier on the bathroom shelf.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

20/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nifty BB8 Shaver

Nice close dry shave and quiet in operation. Very easy to clean and holds charge well. Only down side is the shaver head cover is loosish when clipped on and invariably falls off when putting in cabinet drawer - but only a minor niggle! Looks pretty nifty as well!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 SW5700/07 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 