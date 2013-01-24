Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Shaver series 5000

    dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

    S5130/06
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 5000 dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

      S5130/06
      Find support for this product

      Close, Fast Shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £100.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 5000 dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

      Close, Fast Shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Shaver series 5000

        Shaver series 5000

        dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Close, Fast Shave

        • MultiPrecision blade system
        • 5-direction ContourDetect heads
        • 40 min cordless use/1 hr charge
        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble—all in a few strokes.

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        1 level battery and travel lock indicators

        1 level battery and travel lock indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        40 minutes of cordless shaving

        You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

        1 hour charging time

        1 hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded and Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Charcoal Grey - Bright Juicy Red

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          40 min/13 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          • Rechargeable
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount