2 year warranty
Discontinued
MultiPrecision blade system
5-direction flex heads
40 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
4.2
of 5
2259
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Misticmeg
31/08/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
The product has great features
Bought the product for my husband's birthday, it has 2 speeds slow shave and a fast shave, it charges in 1 hour, which is very good and you can charge for 5 mins if you only want one shave,
Pros
Phillip's is a very good all round Shaver
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5210/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5210/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Twaller
11/01/2021
United Kingdom
S5240 face shaver
This shaver is one of the best i have had to date and gives an amazing close shave and the detachable heads provide all the needs I require for the ultimate grooming experience and also very easy cleaning too!!
Pros
close shave and detachable easy cleaning heads
Cons
shaver constantly indicates that the heads require cleaning which is annoying when it is automatically something you always do anyway?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5240/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5240/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Biggo
27/12/2020
United Kingdom
Very good
I like Philips goods and will always buy This brand
Pros
Comfortable
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5420/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5420/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation