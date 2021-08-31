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All series

  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

S5210/06

4.2
| (2259) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Wet or Dry, Protective shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

Wet or Dry, Protective shave

  • MultiPrecision blade system

  • 5-direction flex heads

  • 40 min cordless use/1 hr charge

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Get a shave that's fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast, close shave

5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

2259

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

31/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The product has great features

Bought the product for my husband's birthday, it has 2 speeds slow shave and a fast shave, it charges in 1 hour, which is very good and you can charge for 5 mins if you only want one shave,

Pros

Phillip's is a very good all round Shaver

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5210/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5210/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

11/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

S5240 face shaver

This shaver is one of the best i have had to date and gives an amazing close shave and the detachable heads provide all the needs I require for the ultimate grooming experience and also very easy cleaning too!!

Pros

close shave and detachable easy cleaning heads

Cons

shaver constantly indicates that the heads require cleaning which is annoying when it is automatically something you always do anyway?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5240/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5240/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

27/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good

I like Philips goods and will always buy This brand

Pros

Comfortable

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5420/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5420/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation