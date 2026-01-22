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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 5000 wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer
Discontinued
Support
S5210/06
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Shaving head holder
Shaver series 5000Protective cap
Shaver series 5000& 6000 Nose and ear trimmer
Power adapter
ShaverPrecision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
ShaversBrush body
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
My Philips SmartClean system is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
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