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  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable
  • Easy shave, clean and comfortable

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5466/18

4.1
| (453) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Easy shave, clean and comfortable
The Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch opening makes cleaning quick and simple.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

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This product

Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver

£ 149.99

  • Philips Shaver Series 3000

    Philips Shaver Series 3000
    Replacement electric shaver heads

    £ 18.99

£ 149.99

£ 149.99

Easy shave, clean and comfortable

  • ComfortTech blades

  • 360° Contour heads

  • Advanced display

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

453

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

05/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Works ok

Just good worked on first use.Would buy one again!

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-05

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-08-05

04/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished

A quality shaver with a very close shave! Easy to use and handle. Philip's rarely disappoint with their products and so pleased I acquired this item from them recently - it was a recycled item too!

Pros

Everything

Cons

None noted

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2026-06-01

12/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good product and value for money

Gives a nice clean shave I'm very satisfied with this shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 