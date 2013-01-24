Home
    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    S5466/18
    Easy shave, clean and comfortable
      Shaver series 5000 Wet and Dry electric shaver

      S5466/18
      Easy shave, clean and comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 brings comfort to your morning routine. The shaver is intuitive to use thanks to the fully flexible head and its ergonomic grip. With One-touch open, it can be easily cleaned in a few seconds.

        1 hour charging time and 5 min quick charge

        Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

        Maintains skin contact for a comfortable, smooth shave

        Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

        Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

        Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after one full battery charge.

        LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

        The intuitive display features a 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning reminder, Replacement Head reminder - Travel Lock Indicator

        Efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort

        Self-sharpening blades provide an efficient clean shave for optimum skin comfort. The curved blade caps shield your skin from the blades, which gently cut hair just above skin level

        Ergonomic grip with anti-slip rubber

        The shaver is designed with an ergonomic grip, so each movement feels natural. The new ergonomic handle with anti-slip rubber ensures you get an effortless easy shave even when using under the shower.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

        Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Precision trimmer
          Yes
          Soft pouch
          yes

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • One-touch open
          Display
          • Battery level indicator
          • LED display
          • Travel lock
          Wet and Dry
          Wet and dry use

        • Power

          Charging
          • 5-min quick charge
          • 1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Run time
          50 minutes
          Stand-by power
          0.04  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head SH30
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

        • Design

          Handle
          Rubber grip
          Colour
          Dark Royal Blue
          Shaving heads
          Angular

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          360 D Flexing heads
          Shaving system
          ComfortTech Blades

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

