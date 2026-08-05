2 year warranty
This product
Shaver series 5000
Wet and dry electric shaver
£ 149.99
Philips Shaver Series 3000
Replacement electric shaver heads
£ 18.99
£ 149.99
£ 149.99
ComfortTech blades
360° Contour heads
Advanced display
SmartClick precision trimmer
Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.
Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.
Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.
4.1
of 5
453
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Lieinbed
05/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Works ok
Just good worked on first use.Would buy one again!
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-05
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5465/18 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-08-05
Teshy
04/08/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished
A quality shaver with a very close shave! Easy to use and handle. Philip's rarely disappoint with their products and so pleased I acquired this item from them recently - it was a recycled item too!
Pros
Everything
Cons
None noted
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5466/17R1 Refurbished Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Bashered
12/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product and value for money
Gives a nice clean shave I'm very satisfied with this shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5467/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.