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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
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  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 7000wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer

S7370/12

4.1
| (2712) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Smooth glide, sensitive shave
The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Philips' no. 1 on sensitive skin*

Smooth glide, sensitive shave

  • GentlePrecision blade system

  • Comfort rings

  • 50 min cordless use/1 hr charge

SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

5-direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

Our shaver heads flex easily in five directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimised.

Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

Blades protect skin and cut close even with three-day stubble

Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V-shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth shave — even on three-day stubble.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

2712

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

20/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect Shave

got this shaver as a Christmas present in 2017, has been great and the blades are now needing replacement, i have a very tough beard so they have done well, Love it.. and still going strong

Pros

wet dry use, not too heavy, feels good in hand, gives close shave

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

16/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

excellent

I have only had this shaver for a few weeks and I am over the moon with it because I have a daily shave which is quick and smooth whether using it dry or with a foam solution I also like the smart clean system because using this immediately after washing the shaver under under the tap leaving it in the cleaning's system you just forget it whilst it cleans and is then ready for its next use

Pros

all pros as mentioned in review

Cons

none up to-date

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

26/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very fast and comfortable

The shaver is very easy and fast to use. My old razor took about four minutes to shave with, but this one is getting faster and more comfortable each time that it is used. It now takes me less than three minutes each day.

Pros

Easy, fast, comfortable.

Cons

The base unit is quite large but holds and cleans the shaver well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 S7710/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. 15% Cheaper vs Leading Razor Blades: when comparing costs for Gillette Fusion Proglide Power & Fusion Power over 4 years with 4 times usage per week.