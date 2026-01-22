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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 7000 wet & dry electric shaver with precision trimmer
Discontinued
Support
S7370/12
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Shaver Pouch
Power adapter
ShaverPrecision trimmer
Philips Protective CapProtective cap for men's electric shaver heads
ShaversCleansing brush
ShaversBrush body
Shaving head holder
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
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