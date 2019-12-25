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All series

  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5050/04

4.1
| (167) Reviews | 81% recommend this product
Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
The AquaTouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

  • ComfortCut Blade System

  • 30 min cordless use/8 h charge

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

Shave closely without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

167

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

25/12/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

Received as Christmas present from my fiancée. For me it is a delight to use. I suffer from psoriatic arthritis and when using electric shavers/ tooth brushes etc the vibrations cause me a lot of discomfort. When I first switched this on after first charge and started to use it, I thought it had not fully charged. It is so quite and the vibrations are at least 80/90% less then my old electric shaver. Nice smooth shave, easy to use and clean. Highly recommend you buy and try.

Pros

For me extremely well designed

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Wet and dry electric shaver

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great shaver

Can't really fault this product, it's certainly the best wet/dry shaver I've ever had

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

04/11/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Product voldoet gelijk voorganger

Actie prijs bij winkelketen was even duur dan een set nieuwe messen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Elektrisch scheerapparaat voor nat en droog scheren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Elektrisch scheerapparaat voor nat en droog scheren

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation