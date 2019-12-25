2 year warranty
Discontinued
ComfortCut Blade System
30 min cordless use/8 h charge
SmartClick precision trimmer
Shave closely without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
4.1
of 5
167
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Jinderek
25/12/2019
United Kingdom
Fantastic
Received as Christmas present from my fiancée. For me it is a delight to use. I suffer from psoriatic arthritis and when using electric shavers/ tooth brushes etc the vibrations cause me a lot of discomfort. When I first switched this on after first charge and started to use it, I thought it had not fully charged. It is so quite and the vibrations are at least 80/90% less then my old electric shaver. Nice smooth shave, easy to use and clean. Highly recommend you buy and try.
Pros
For me extremely well designed
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Wet and dry electric shaver
Dermie
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great shaver
Can't really fault this product, it's certainly the best wet/dry shaver I've ever had
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/06 Wet and dry electric shaver
04/11/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Product voldoet gelijk voorganger
Actie prijs bij winkelketen was even duur dan een set nieuwe messen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Elektrisch scheerapparaat voor nat en droog scheren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5050/04 Elektrisch scheerapparaat voor nat en droog scheren
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation