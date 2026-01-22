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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S5050/04
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (8)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Series 5000 shaver mean?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Shaving head holder
Shaver Pouch
Shaver series 5000Protective cap
ShaverPrecision trimmer
ShaversCleansing brush
ShaversBrush body
My Philips SmartClean system is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I'm not getting good results with my Philips shaver
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