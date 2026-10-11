2 year warranty
Sign up now
Get early access to our Black Friday sale
10
d
Days
17
h
Hours
10
m
Minutes
53
s
Seconds
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look any day of the week with this durable all-in-one trimmer. Six quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60-min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
4.2
of 5
718
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Hybrid1
11/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great wee trimmer.
Great wee versatile trimmer at a reasonable price, would recommend.
Pros
Versatile, multifunctional, light and effective.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3915/15 6-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3915/15 6-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-08-26
Painatal
22/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best product for a man
I love this product is the best. I do recommend for any man who likes to trimmers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Inver Kev
27/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent quality & a great cut
Excellent trimmer from Phillips. I've been using Phillips products pretty much all my life and I can honestly say, they never fail to give excellent performance and exceptional, long life. This 3000 Series trimmer is no exception, it's very well made and has a high quality feel to it, it's light and has a slightly tactile feel to the case so it's easy to grip and get a pin sharp trim. Blades are excellent and cut cleanly with zero tug or pulling. Battery life between charges is also very good and it comes with a good selection of trimming combs. Highly recommend.
Pros
Excellent Cut, good battery life between charges, very easy to use.
Cons
None.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series MG3920/15 7-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-26
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.