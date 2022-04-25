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Discontinued

Shaver series 3000 S3110/06 Dry electric shaver

S3110/06

4.1
| (1249) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

1249

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

25/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

surprisingly good

As my eyesight is getting difficult my wife bought this for me. I wa a little sceptical as I had a foil type many ears ago and did not like it. This has been a joy to use. So convenient. Easy to handle, gives a good shave and after 10 days there is still plenty of charge left

Pros

Easy to use. Lightweight. Holds charge fir long time. Cleans under the tap

Cons

Nothing yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent no frills shaver

This is a very good shaver giving great results either when used dry or wet

Pros

good battery life, clean and close shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3560/11 Wet and dry electric shaver

18/01/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Quality Shave

The shaver gives an excellent shave, is comfortable to use and the battery life is excellent and charging is quick and efficient.

Pros

Easy to use, quick to shave

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 S3580/06 Wet and dry electric shaver

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