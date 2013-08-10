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Discontinued

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Reviews

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin

See all benefits

Ultimate shaving with 4-in-1 skin protection

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

  • 4-in-1 Ladyshave

  • Wet and dry

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimise irritation and allergic reactions on your skin

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

Low-battery indicator light

Low-battery indicator light

Indicates low battery status and reminds you to charge the appliance before your next shave

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

64

Reviews

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel

My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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