    Double Contour

    Ladyshave Sensitive

    HP6368/00
    Tough on hairs, soft on skin
      -{discount-value}

      Double Contour Ladyshave Sensitive

      HP6368/00
        Double Contour

        Double Contour

        Ladyshave Sensitive

        Total:

        Tough on hairs, soft on skin

        Ultimate shaving with 4-in-1 skin protection

        • 4-in-1 Ladyshave
        • Wet and dry
        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils protect your skin

        Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimise irritation and allergic reactions on your skin

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

        Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

        Low-battery indicator light

        Low-battery indicator light

        Indicates low battery status and reminds you to charge the appliance before your next shave

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

        Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

        Can be used wet or dry

        Can be used wet or dry

        Shave in or out of the shower

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head catches every hair, providing a close shave that minimises skin irritation

        For reduced irritation and a closer shave

        For reduced irritation and a closer shave

        Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves

        Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact

        Convenient pouch for storage

        Convenient pouch for protection, travel and storage

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Shaving foil
          2
          Material foil
          Nickel, gold plated
          Number of guard teeth
          35
          Number of cutter teeth
          23
          Number of lamella
          26 (long cutter) 20 (short cutter)
          Housing material
          ABS Terluran GP22
          Weight Ladyshave
          120  g
          Power source
          Rechargeable batteries (2)
          Colour(s)
          White, front panel champagne
          Voltage
          2.4 V DC
          Motor
          DC-motor FF 170 PA 2548 DV

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Convenient pouch
          Yes

        • Features

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Double foil shaving head
          Yes
          Washable shaving head
          Yes
          Aloe vera strip
          Yes
          Floating heads
          Yes
          Cordless for wirefree shaving
          Yes
          Low-battery indicator
          Yes
          Pivoting head
          Yes
          Sensitive foil geometry
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          Yes
          Hypoallergenic shaving foils
          Golden

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884636800
          Number of A-boxes per layer
          15 (EU) 20 (GB)
          Pallet quantity
          240 (EU) 320 (GB)  pcs
          Number of layers
          4
          Pallet size (EU)
          1000 x 800  mm
          Pallet size (GB)
          1000 x 1200  mm

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          Dimensions
          208 x 247 x 233  mm
          Weight
          1782  g
          Number of pieces per A-box
          4

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          Dimensions
          230 x 197 x 60  mm
          Weight
          399  g

