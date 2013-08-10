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11
d
Days
20
h
Hours
59
m
Minutes
31
s
Seconds
Discontinued
HP6368/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
4-in-1 Ladyshave
Wet and dry
Hypoallergenic golden shaving foils minimise irritation and allergic reactions on your skin
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Indicates low battery status and reminds you to charge the appliance before your next shave
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
2.9
of 5
64
Reviews
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
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