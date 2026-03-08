2 year warranty
Rounded tips blades
40 length settings
0.5 mm precision steps
100% waterproof
Up to 70 minutes of runtime
Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips are designed to be gentle on the skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 40 length settings in 0.5 mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
The advanced Lift and Trim comb lifts hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
4.4
of 5
606
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
DJLInsp
08/03/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A great new beard trimmer
My new trimmer is SO much better than my old one, which mysteriously stopped working. The old one was battery powered, the new one is rechargeable. The old one had six cutting heights, the new one so many more. Phillips have got it right.
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Nitram753
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy to use amazing product
This trimmer is really easy to use, perfect for everday use . I have a very thick beard and it ploughs through it without getting clogged up.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beard Trimmer 3000 Series BT3617/15 Beard grooming with rounded tip blades
ShortBeardy
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant - does exactly what is needed at a great price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 BT3233/15 Beard trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase