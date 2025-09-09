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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Beard grooming with rounded tip blades
Support
BT3620/15
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Beard Trimmer SeriesCutter
Beard Trimmer SeriesAdjustable beard comb 10.5-20 m
Beard Trimmer SeriesPouch
Beard Trimmer 3000 SeriesAdjustable beard comb 0.5-10 mm
USB Cable
HQ87USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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