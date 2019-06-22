2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
30 min cordless use/8 h charge
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.0
of 5
70
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Geo73
22/06/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent shaver with with many improvements.
I have used a Philips shaver for many years and the time had come to replace it. I chose a new razor which was basically identical to my old one, i chose Phillips again because of the reliability and service that i had with the previous one. I was pleasantly surprised with the improvements over the old model:- Namely, the very much lower noise level and lighter weight and also the shorter charging time. Altogether a very good buy, i would always recommend Philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver
PAULFC
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
GOOD PERFORMANCE AFFORDABLE SHAVER
BATTIERIES HOLD THERE CHARGE FOR A LONG TIME. SIMPLE AND EASY TO CLEAN AFFORDABLE SHAVER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver
TheSmoothBiker
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
GOOD PERFORMANCE AFFORDABLE SHAVER
BATTIERIES HOLD THERE CHARGE FOR A LONG TIME. SIMPLE AND EASY TO CLEAN AFFORDABLE SHAVER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.