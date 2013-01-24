Home
    SmartTouch-XL

    Electric shaver

    HQ9140
    The best shaver from the world's no. 1
      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      HQ9140
      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

        SmartTouch-XL

        SmartTouch-XL

        Electric shaver

        The best shaver from the world's no. 1

        Perfectly close, even in-hard to-reach areas

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

        Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

        Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

        Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        Super Lift & Cut technology

        The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • Precision Cutting System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • SmartTouch Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Charging
          • Corded/cordless
          • Quick charge
          Charging
          1 hour
          Shaving time
          10 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Varnish
          • LED Display

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

