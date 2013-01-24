Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT886/16
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      AT886/16
      Find support for this product

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £130.00
      Find similar products

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all aquatouch-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great skin protection, smooth shave

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • Flexing heads
        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

        The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you have finished, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

        With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

        Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Three minute quick charge for one shave

        Three minute quick charge for one shave

        3-minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty

        45 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        45 shaving minutes, 1-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 1 hour of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Soft pouch

        • Design

          Handle
          Easy grip

        • Ease of use

          Wet and Dry
          Yes
          Cleaning
          • Fully waterproof
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication
          Operation
          • Rechargeable battery
          • Cordless use
          Display indicates
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Battery full
          Shaving time
          45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
          Charging time
          • 1 hour
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Maximum power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50 (these have replaced HQ8)

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision heads
          • Super Lift and Cut
          Contour following
          Dynamic Contour Response
          SkinComfort
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry
          • SkinProtection System
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount