2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut heads Flex & Float
Corded use only
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
4.1
of 5
55
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Technophile
04/10/2011
United Kingdom
Superb shaver
This shaver is comfortable to hold and very easy to use. Mains operation means that there is always full power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver
ollie
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
This product is so easy to use & very mobile.
I haven't used an electric shaver for several years but razor has been fantastic & I take it everywhere with me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/16 Dry electric shaver
doot
10/10/2011
Nederland
Uitstekend
voldoet aan de verwachting. Correcte prijs/kwaliteit.....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Elektrisch apparaat voor droog scheren
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.