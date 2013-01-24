Home
      The Philips Norelco Beardtrimmer 7300, a stubble and beard trimmer, delivers superior trimming performance. The stubble comb is designed to create the perfect stubble. The integrated vacuum system captures hairs for less mess guaranteed.

        Perfect beard, less mess

        with new Vacuum System

        • Integrated vacuum system
        • 18 built-in length settings
        • 75 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Turbo boost
        18 secured length settings from 1 mm up to 18 mm

        18 secured length settings from 1 mm up to 18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Contour-following comb for a precise and even trim

        Contour-following comb for a precise and even trim

        Flexing guide comb that follows every curve of your face for an even trim, easily and comfortably.

        Maintenance-free blades

        Maintenance-free blades

        The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

        Multifunctional display

        Multifunctional display

        Multifunctional display shows the length setting easily

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour for 75 minutes' use.

        Travel Lock

        Travel Lock

        Travel lock option protects your product against unintentionally switching on when you are carrying it in your bag.

        Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

        Turbo power boost button boosts cutting and fan speed

        When greater suction power and increased cutting speed is desired while trimming, simply press the Turbo Power Button.

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        The integrated vacuum mechanism absorbs cut-off hairs during use and gives you a cleaner washbasin after use.

        Stubble comb designed to trim with more precision

        Stubble comb designed to trim with more precision

        The stubble comb has been designed to increase visibility during trimming as there are no frontal teeth. Moreover, fine contours are possible by applying the tip of the trimmer at different angles on the skin. This allows for greater control with each individual hair length. This comb is ideal for a perfect stubble or a 5 o'clock shadow where every detail counts.

        Use corded and cordlessly

        Use corded and cordlessly

        Use your electric beard trimmer corded or cordlessly with the rechargeable battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          18
          Range of length settings
          1 to 18  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Comb type
          • Contour following
          • Stubble
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Vacuum system
          For hair collection
          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Multifunctional display
          • Battery indication
          • Charging indication
          • Length setting indication
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Quick charge
          1  hour(s)
          Running time
          75 minutes

        • Design

          Finishing
          White side panels
          Soft touch handle
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Stubbled look

        • Performance

          Trimming performance
          Turbo power boost button

