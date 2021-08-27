2 year warranty
Discontinued
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
Jet clean system
The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.3
of 5
419
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Stillrocking
27/08/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent, very pleased with it, BUT ...
I am very pleased with the performance of this shaver and its reliability, BUT I am very annoyed and frustrated that I cannot now obtain original replacement shaver heads, as production of them has ceased and there are only some very poor copies available online. This means I either have to put up with these very poor quality heads, or buy a new, current model shaver at a cost of £200-£300+ for a unit of similar quality ! A prime example of built in obsolescence !!
Pros
Excellent performance and lovely to use, plus fast re-charging time.
Cons
You can't now buy genuine Philips replacement shaver heads ...............
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Bluto
16/01/2018
United Kingdom
Deals with tough beard!
I have used this shaver for 4 years. An excellent tool which deals with tough hair.Easy to clean and waterproof.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Jeff90
14/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product, best shaver I have tried to date
This excellent product is unfortunately diminished by the "flimsy" nature of the plastic securing ring for the shaver head rotators. A slight miss in re-alignment ends up with the retaining ring becoming non-functional.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.