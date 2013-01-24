  • 2 year warranty

    Electric shaver

    HQ6090
      Electric shaver

      HQ6090

      Cut it close

      The Philips 6000 shaving series with its great design has been developed for an ultra close shave. The Super Lift & Cut technology combined with the 3D contour-following system guarantees an ultra close shaving result.

        Electric shaver

        Cut it close

        Shaves even the shortest hairs

        • With 1 hour charge time
        3D Contour-following system

        3D Contour-following system

        The 3D Contour-following system allows the individual shaving heads to move, enabling them to closely follow the curves of your face and neck. For a perfectly close shave, even in difficult-to-reach areas.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

        Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Washable shaver

        The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          • 3D Contour-following
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Material
          Chrome
          Finishing
          Varnish

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          Protection cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

