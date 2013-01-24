Home
    Shaver series 1000

    dry electric shaver with cleaning brush

    S1320/04
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 1000 dry electric shaver with cleaning brush

      S1320/04
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Convenient, Easy shave

      The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave at an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

        Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

        • CloseCut blade system
        • 4-direction flex heads
        Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

        Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

        Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

        Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jawline.

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Consistent maximum power year after year

        Shave for longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going as strongly as ever for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

        35 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

        35 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

        You'll have 35+ minutes of shaving time – that's about 11 shaves – after 8 hours of charging. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

        Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

        Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

        Cordless operation only

        Cordless operation only

        This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          CloseCut Blade System
          Contour following
          4-direction Flex Heads

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Battery low indicator
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Black bright juicy red

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          35 min / 11 shaves
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Max power consumption
          2  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

              • Compared to other entry-level leading foil and rotary shavers

