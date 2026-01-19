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All series

  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
  • Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

Body Groomer 5000 SeriesWith Triple Protect shaving system

BG5480/15

4.2
| (632) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Gentle on skin, full-body grooming
Experience a close, smooth shave all over your body, including your intimate areas, without compromising on skin comfort. There are 3 length settings for a versatile trim, plus the foldable back attachment helps with hard-to-reach areas.
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

For clean and skin-friendly results across the body

Gentle on skin, full-body grooming

  • Triple Protect shave system

  • Close results on skin

  • Foldable back attachment

  • Bi-directional trimming combs

  • 100% Showerproof

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

For extra reach in hard-to-reach areas

Our newly designed, foldable back attachment delivers an enhanced ergonomic experience and significantly improves reachability across the body. The handle comes with various settings to allow for comfortable shaving from all sides.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

632

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

19/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips 5000 cordless body trimmer

Easy to use, well-made, and at a great price. I am going to order another for a family member.

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5021/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

07/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Superb - Best shaver I have ever used.

I still have an old Philips shaver (HQ6675) which I have had for years. It's a great shaver and the battery lasts a long time. I fancied something a bit newer and the Series 5000 is a real step up. I didn't think shaver technology could get much better but this awesome. It gives a really close shave and is very quiet. I like the ability to lock the shaver so it doesn't come on when you are travelling. It is also VERY good for use in your more sensitive areas and it is even better than a dedicated shaver I bought specifically for that. It has never nicked the skin which is the last thing you want down there !. It has a pop-out sideburn trimmer on the back which the usual stop photos don't show. I was confused by the different models but these are just different versions of the same shaver with some having a storage bag / box.

Pros

Quiet, Very close shave, Can be used safely in your groin area

Cons

Need to carry the special charger (which is small) rather than use a standard mains lead like the old one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

25/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent trimmer

Looks great, easy to get to all areas, fast charging and just keeps going, gives perfect finish.

Pros

Fast charging,long battery life

Cons

A charging station would be useful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/13 Showerproof body trimmer & shaver with 4 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session

  2. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase