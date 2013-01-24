Home
    Norelco PowerTouch dry electric razor

    PT725
    Norelco
    ComfortCut, shaves comfortably
      Norelco PowerTouch dry electric razor

      PT725

      ComfortCut, shaves comfortably

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut heads to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

      Norelco PowerTouch dry electric razor

      ComfortCut, shaves comfortably

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut heads to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

      ComfortCut, shaves comfortably

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut heads to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

      Norelco PowerTouch dry electric razor

      ComfortCut, shaves comfortably

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut heads to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine.

        ComfortCut, shaves comfortably

        • ComfortCut heads
        • Flexing heads
        ComfortCut heads glide gently for a smooth close shave

        ComfortCut heads glide gently for a smooth close shave

        ComfortCut heads have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close, yet comfortable shave.

        Up to 40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

        Up to 40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

        An efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You’ll have up to 40 minutes of shaving time – that’s around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Flexing heads follow the curve of your face

        Flexing heads follow the curve of your face

        The flexing heads of your Philips shaver keep the shaving surface in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        Simply rinse clean

        Simply rinse clean

        Simply pop the heads open, and thoroughly rinse under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protection cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving minutes
          40+
          Shaving time
          Up to 14 days
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with HQ8

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          Dynamic contour response
          Shaving System
          ComfortCut

