    BG105/10
    TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN
      The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go.

      The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits

        TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN

        even in sensitive areas

        • Skin protection system
        • Bi-directional trimmer & 3 mm comb
        • Includes 1 AA battery
        • 100% waterproof
        Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5 mm

        Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5 mm

        The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5 mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

        Trim hair in any direction with the 3-mm comb

        Trim hair in any direction with the 3-mm comb

        Uniquely designed with a bi-directional trimmer and 3-mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

        Includes one AA battery, for up to 2 months' use

        Includes one AA battery, for up to 2 months' use

        This compact, AA battery-powered trimmer can be used whenever and wherever you need it. One battery delivers up to two months' use (run time may differ depending on hair type and body grooming frequency). For optimal performance use only high-quality Philips Alkaline AA batteries.

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

        This body groomer is 100% waterproof and showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For best results, use on dry hair before you shower.

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        Ergonomic grip for maximum control

        The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

        Shower cord for easy storage

        Shower cord for easy storage

        Use the shower cord to hang your body groomer where it's most convenient for you. Easily accessible and always ready to go, whatever the occasion.

        2-year guarantee, no oil needed

        2-year guarantee, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Bi-directional trimmer
          Skin comfort
          • Skin protection system
          • Comfort in sensitive areas

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          1 fixed length setting

        • Accessories

          Included batteries
          AA battery included
          Shower cord
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Wet and Dry
          • Fully washable
          • Showerproof and easy cleaning
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Maintenance-free
          • No oil needed
          • No need to replace the blades

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA battery
          Run time
          Up to 2 months

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

