Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits
TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
TRIMS BODY HAIR, PROTECTS SKIN
The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin-protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits