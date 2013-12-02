2 year warranty
Discontinued
Satinelle Ice limited edition
First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.
White
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.
The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
monique47
02/12/2013
België
handig draadloos epileren en scheren
mijn 1e draadloze lady shave/epileerder en het is veel makkelijker dan met een snoer, opgeladen kun je hem ook meerdere keren gebruiken, dus heel handig voor vakantie, scheelt een kabel het lampje is ook handig, zeker bij het epileren
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6495/00 Epileerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6495/00 Epileerapparaat