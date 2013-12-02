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Discontinued

Satinelle IceEpilator

HP6495/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Satinelle Ice limited edition

First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

See all benefits

The most gentle epilator from Philips

Satinelle Ice limited edition

  • White

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

New ceramic epilation system

Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

Hypoallergenic discs

The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

02/12/2013

België

België

handig draadloos epileren en scheren

mijn 1e draadloze lady shave/epileerder en het is veel makkelijker dan met een snoer, opgeladen kun je hem ook meerdere keren gebruiken, dus heel handig voor vakantie, scheelt een kabel het lampje is ook handig, zeker bij het epileren

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6495/00 Epileerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6495/00 Epileerapparaat

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