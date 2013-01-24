Home
    Satinelle Ice Epilator

    HP6495
    Satinelle Ice limited edition
      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      HP6495

      Satinelle Ice limited edition

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      Satinelle Ice limited edition

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      Satinelle Ice limited edition

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

      Satinelle Ice Epilator

      Satinelle Ice limited edition

      First ceramic epilator with click-on ice cooler and massaging system.

        Satinelle Ice

        Satinelle Ice

        Epilator

        Satinelle Ice limited edition

        The most gentle epilator from Philips

        • White
        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Luxury storage pouch

        Luxury storage pouch

        Convenient storage and easy usage anytime and anywhere.

        New ceramic epilation system

        Thanks to its unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape the epilation head catches more hairs ensuring up to 20% faster* epilation. *Compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Hypoallergenic discs

        The hypoallergenic epilation head reduces the risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

        Active massage system

        The integrated massaging system relaxes your skin and makes Satinelle Ice the gentlest epilator from Philips.

        Exfoliating body puff to prevent ingrown hairs

        The Satinelle Massage comes with an exfoliating body puff for use in the shower, which you can use to prepare your legs for hair removal. Regular use will keep your legs silky smooth and help you avoid the re-growth of hairs under the skin (in-grown hairs) in addition to polishing and refining your skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes
          Luxurious and stylish design
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min
          Power source
          AC (Mains)
          Voltage
          100-240 V (50-60 Hz) Automatic Voltage Selection  V
          Motor
          DC-Motor 14 V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          25
          Number of catching points
          24

        • Accessories

          Insulation sleeve
          For easy handling and insulation of the ice cooler
          Exfoliation body puff
          For fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          Convenient storage and protection
          Cleaning brush
          Optimal maintenance and extra hygiene

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging design
          Exclusive gift box with hanging option
          F-box dimensions
          19.6 x 9.4 x 23.5 cm (W x D x H)  mm
          F-box weight
          625  g
          A-box dimensions
          56.6 x 19.6 x 25.1 cm (W x D x H)  mm
          A-box weight
          4060  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

