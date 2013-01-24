Home
    Shaver series 3000

    Dry electric shaver

    PT731/16
    • ComfortCut ComfortCut ComfortCut
      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      PT731/16
      ComfortCut

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      ComfortCut

      PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes per charge, fully washable heads and ComfortCut blades to give you a more comfortable shave. With PowerTouch you can always fly through your morning routine. See all benefits

        Shaver series 3000

        Shaver series 3000

        Dry electric shaver

        ComfortCut

        Comfortable fast shave

        • ComfortCut Flexing heads
        • 45 min cordless use/8 hr charge
        • Pop-up trimmer
        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close shave

        ComfortCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close yet comfortable shave.

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

        An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

        Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Can be used corded and cordless

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply rinses clean

        Simply pop the heads open and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

        LED Display

        LED Display

        Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          Flex & Float System
          Styling
          Integrated pop-up trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          2-LED indicator
          Cleaning
          • Fully washable
          • QuickRinse hair chamber
          Shaving time
          45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
          Charging time
          • 8 hours
          • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
          Display indicates
          • Battery full
          • Battery low
          • Charging
          • Quick charge
          • Replace shaving heads
          Operation
          • Corded and cordless
          • Rechargeable battery

        • Design

          Handle
          • Anti-slip
          • Ergonomic Easy Grip
          • Rubber

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Service

          Replacement head
          HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          Guarantee
          2 year guarantee
          Replacement heads
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50 (these have replaced HQ8)

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          < 0.25  W

