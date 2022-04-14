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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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PT731/16
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Shaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
Stand
ShaversCleansing brush
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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