2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3150/30
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
Plus
7-in-1
A range of attachments to enable you to style, maintain and define the hair and/or facial hair style you like.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
3.7
of 5
26
Reviews
carlos123456
22/01/2019
United Kingdom
Still Use It After 6 Years
I've owned this machine for 6 years and use it, about once a week, for nose trimming and shaving. It has gotten a bit slower with time, perhaps a bit shaky (it's been 6 year, right?), but it still gets the job done fast. I have owned one other shaver that broke quickly and hurt me while shaving. Not this puppy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Grooming kit
feike23
13/10/2011
Nederland
uitstekende prijs /kwaliteit
mooi geluid, makkelijke bediening en met 2 kleine boxen en subwoofer mooi compact
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Verzorgingsset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Verzorgingsset
Bergmans
10/10/2011
Nederland
Fijn apparaat, goede batterij
Fijn apparaat, goede batterij , gaat lang mee zowel tijdens veelvuldig gebruik als wanneer niet gebruikt wordt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Verzorgingsset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3150/30 Verzorgingsset
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.