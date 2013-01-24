Home
    HQ6070
      Electric shaver

      HQ6070

      A closer shave

      The Philips shaver HQ6070/16 with its great design has been developed for an ultra-close shave. The Super Lift and Cut technology combined with the Reflex Action contour-following system guarantees an ultra-close shaving result.

        A closer shave

        • With charging indicator
        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Reflex Action system

        Reflex Action system

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

        Dual-blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

        Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

        Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

        Washable shaver

        The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour-following
          • Reflex Action system
          • Individual floating heads
          Styling
          Precision trimmer

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protection cap

        • Power

          Run time
          40  min

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

