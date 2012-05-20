2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
thomas
20/05/2012
België
een degelijk product
het product ligt degelijk in de hand en is gebruiksvriendelijk. alsook de kwaliteit van het scheren is aangenaam, en batterij gaat vrij lang mee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7240/17 Elektrisch scheerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7240/17 Elektrisch scheerapparaat