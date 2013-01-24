Home
    Vacuum beard trimmer

    QT4050/32
    Perfectly even beard, with no mess
      Perfectly even beard, with no mess

      This vacuum beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance with its integrated vacuum system to capture hairs during use. No mess guaranteed.

        Perfectly even beard, with no mess

        • 50 min grooming
        • Precision: 1-18 mm
        18 secured length settings from 1 mm up to 18 mm

        18 secured length settings from 1 mm up to 18 mm

        Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

        Clear view hair chamber for visual control

        Clear view hair chamber for visual control

        Transparent hair chamber makes it easy to see when the chamber needs to be emptied.

        Contour-following comb for a precise and even trim

        Contour-following comb for a precise and even trim

        The flexible guide comb automatically follows every curve of your face to achieve an even trim easily and comfortably.

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Maintenance-free blades

        Maintenance-free blades

        The blades stay sharp and need no oiling, so your product is always ready for use.

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in 8 hours for 50 minutes use.

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        Vacuum system captures cut hairs for mess-free trimming

        The integrated vacuum mechanism absorbs cut-off hairs during use and gives you a cleaner washbasin after use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Number of length settings
          18
          Range of length settings
          1 to 18  mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 1  mm
          Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
          Yes
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Comb type
          Contour following
          Non-scratch teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Vacuum system
          For hair collection
          Zoomring
          Easily adjust length settings
          Secured length settings
          Yes
          Charging indicator
          2 LEDs
          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Running time
          50 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

        • Design

          Finishing
          Black side panels
          Soft touch handle
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Create the look you want

          Styles
          • Short beard
          • Full beard

