Advanced styling and precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and faster cutting. The handles are designed for comfort and control with a no-slip rubber grip. 100% waterproof for use in shower or enjoy a comfortable dry shave. Get the perfect trim time after time with self-sharpening steel blades that are as sharp after 3 years as on day 1. See all benefits
11-in-1 grooming kit for face, beard & body
Power through any hair type with Philips DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast (vs. previous Philips model).
Enables you to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or for a close protective trim of your body.
Perfect your sideburns and moustache with the precision shaver for your ultimate finished style.
Define your style using the precision trimmer to create fine lines, contours and details.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair easily and comfortably.
7 click-on combs for face, hair and body - 1 beard adjustable comb (3-7mm), 2 stubble combs (1,2 mm), 3 hair combs and 1 body comb.
Get up to 80 minutes of cordless use for every 16-hour charge.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 4-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service
