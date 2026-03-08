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  • Advanced styling and precision
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  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
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  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision
  • Advanced styling and precision

Discontinued

Multigroom series 500011-in-1 grooming kit for face, beard & body

MG5730/13

4.2
| (695) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Advanced styling and precision
Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and faster cutting. The handles are designed for comfort and control with a no-slip rubber grip. 100% waterproof for use in shower or enjoy a comfortable dry shave. Get the perfect trim time after time with self-sharpening steel blades that are as sharp after 3 years as on day 1.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

11 tools in 1

Advanced styling and precision

  • 11 tools for face, hair & body<br>

  • DualCut technology cuts twice as fast

  • Self-sharpening, skin friendly blades

  • Trimmer, 1 body, 7 face & 3 hair combs

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

Maximum precision with 2 x more blades

This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Enables you to get clean, sharp lines around your beard, neck and hairline, or for a close protective trim of your body.

Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

Precision shaver perfects the edges of cheeks, chin and neck

Perfect your sideburns and moustache with the precision shaver for your ultimate finished style.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

695

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

08/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect razor

Using this razor has been a far more enjoyable experience compared to my manual razor. The battery charges quickly and lasts a long time, which makes it very convenient. Changing the razor heads is straightforward once you under stand how they detach. The included travel bag is also very useful for keeping everything organised. I have used the razor to trim the back and sides of my hair, and the results were excellent.

Pros

Battery life , travel bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-02-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-02-08

27/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all-in-one grooming tool.

My experience with this Philips MG5941 so far as been very positive! It feels very solid and is easy to control using a 'pen holder' grip. The guards are simple to swap over and there appears to be one for every type of trimming you could need. I've mainly used the stubble trimmer which has an easy to adjust choice of 5 lengths in half mm increments (1mm - 3mm), The adjustable (3mm - 7mm) short hair trimmer allows me to blend in my stubble to my hairline. The attachment for nasal and ear hair does a particularly good job!. Different coloured guards are provided for 'body' and for 'intimate' use. I've used it several time on a single charge so it looks like the battery life is good too. Overall impressions are very good and I'd recommend this product for personal use.

Pros

Solid feel. Plenty of easily interchangeable guards. Excellent battery life.

Cons

Nothing so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-01-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-01-27

24/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Multiple features and so easy to use!

As a rather hairy man, it's always been a chore to shave my body as it takes quite a long time to do, however with this multi tool trimmer I can now be looking neat and tidy in minutes. No more shaving foam/gel and a wet shave, instead I just attach whichever tool I need and get straight to work. There are 3 different length combs for your head, if you fancy doing that yourself, 2 for the body (1 of which is for your intimate area), 2 adjustable precision combs, a nose and ear trimmer and a detail trimmer. I've never found it easier to maintain my hair and my wife is a big fan now that I am doing it more often. I highly recommend this to anyone that wants to maintain a neat look but has always found a reason not to bother as it's too much effort.

Pros

Quick and easy to use, no need for wet shave and foam, and ready to clean

Cons

Haven't found any yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2025-01-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2025-01-24

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 