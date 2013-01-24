Advanced styling and precision

Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 11 quality tools for styling your face, hair and body. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and faster cutting. The handles are designed for comfort and control with a no-slip rubber grip. 100% waterproof for use in shower or enjoy a comfortable dry shave. Get the perfect trim time after time with self-sharpening steel blades that are as sharp after 3 years as on day 1. See all benefits