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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6970/16

4
| (70) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable shave for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift and Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

CloseCut blades

Close even on the neck

  • Rechargeable

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Replacement heads

For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

70

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

22/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent shaver with with many improvements.

I have used a Philips shaver for many years and the time had come to replace it. I chose a new razor which was basically identical to my old one, i chose Phillips again because of the reliability and service that i had with the previous one. I was pleasantly surprised with the improvements over the old model:- Namely, the very much lower noise level and lighter weight and also the shorter charging time. Altogether a very good buy, i would always recommend Philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/16 Dry electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GOOD PERFORMANCE AFFORDABLE SHAVER

BATTIERIES HOLD THERE CHARGE FOR A LONG TIME. SIMPLE AND EASY TO CLEAN AFFORDABLE SHAVER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GOOD PERFORMANCE AFFORDABLE SHAVER

BATTIERIES HOLD THERE CHARGE FOR A LONG TIME. SIMPLE AND EASY TO CLEAN AFFORDABLE SHAVER.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6970/33 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 