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All series

  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
  • Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

Multigroom series 900013-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG9720/90

4.4
| (466) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Ultimate styling for face, hair and body
Perfect your style with the Prestige Edition trimming set, combining our Multigroom with 13 quality tools, including self-sharpening metal blades and OneBlade Face + Body to precisely trim, edge and shave any length of hair, for ultimate styling.
See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

Prestige edition: 13-in-1 premium trimming set

Ultimate styling for face, hair and body

  • 13 tools

  • Self-sharpening metal blades

  • Up to 180 min runtime

  • Showerproof

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

Tempered steel blades that won't break, dull or rust

The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.

13 pieces to trim your face and head

13 pieces to trim your face and head

The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

466

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

20/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shaver quite and charged quickly and beard shave was quick and painless

Pros

Clean. Shave and quiet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer

Date of Use 2026-07-19

14/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I love it!

I love it. Meets all my needs and does it brilliantly. Taking the difficulty out of my grooming!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-05-04

14/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best trimer so far !

Love it! Everything what you may need to groom/trim in one place. 100% recommend.

Cons

No so far !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-06-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.