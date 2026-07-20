2 year warranty
13 tools
Self-sharpening metal blades
Up to 180 min runtime
Showerproof
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
4.4
of 5
466
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
RHcool
20/07/2026
United Kingdom
Great shaver quite and charged quickly and beard shave was quick and painless
Pros
Clean. Shave and quiet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9558/15 20-in-1 Trimmer
Date of Use 2026-07-19
Cephas53
14/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I love it!
I love it. Meets all my needs and does it brilliantly. Taking the difficulty out of my grooming!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-05-04
LesG
14/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best trimer so far !
Love it! Everything what you may need to groom/trim in one place. 100% recommend.
Cons
No so far !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series MG9556/15 19-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-06-10
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.