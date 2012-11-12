ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6508/01

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

See all benefits

Effectively removes hair, respects your skin

Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

  • Sensitive

This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

Additionally, the hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.

Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

12/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not as painful as you might think

This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

15/09/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips epilator

Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.