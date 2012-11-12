2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfectly smooth skin for weeks
Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Sensitive
Additionally, the hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.
The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
laurie3
12/11/2012
United Kingdom
Not as painful as you might think
This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Aylin
15/09/2011
United Kingdom
Philips epilator
Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator