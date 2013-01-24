Home
    1 Awards
      Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

      Satinelle Epilator HP6508/01

Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

      Try out epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits

        Effectively removes hair, respects your skin

        • Sensitive
        This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

        This epilation system removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm

        Additionally, the hypo-allergenic discs assure optimal hygiene.

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

        Double waved massage roller for extra gentle epilation

        Minimises the pulling sensation and soothes the skin after epilation

        Sensitive cap for delicate skin

        Sensitive cap for delicate skin

        Specifically adapted for more sensitive skin, allowing for gentle epilation in delicate areas.

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        This epilator has two speed settings: speed 1 for extra-gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra-efficient epilation

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        • Sound level

          Sound level
          72 dBa

