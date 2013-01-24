  • 2 year warranty

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP6503/99
    • Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium Satinelle Ice Premium
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6503/99

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Ice Premium

      First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Total:

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Gentlest epilator with ice and sonic massage

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Hypoallergenic discs

        Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation, taking extra care of your skin.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Sonic massage system

        High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

        Premium ice cooler

        Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

        Ceramic epilation system

        Unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Charging stand included

        Cordless epilation, anywhere!

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes
          Pivoting ice cooler
          Yes
          Sonic massage system
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          235 x 192 x 116 (H x W x D)  mm
          A-box dimensions
          258 x 592 x 195 (H x W x D)  mm
          No. of pieces per A-box
          5  pcs
          F-box weight
          811  g
          A-box weight
          4702  g

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning
          Luxury storage pouch
          For storage and protection
          Insulation sleeve
          For convenient handling
          Exfoliation body puff
          Fewer ingrown hairs
          Detachable shaving head
          For a smooth shave
          Delicate area ice cooler
          For delicate body areas

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Motor
          DC 14 V
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Power source
          AC-RC (mains)
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          880
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1080
          RPM speed 1
          2200 min
          RPM speed 2
          2700 min

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size (GB)
          115 x 120 x 100  cm
          Pallet size (EU)
          115 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          160  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          200  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

