    Satinelle Ice Premium

    Epilator

    HP6517/00
    1 award
    Ultra gentle, ultra fast
      Satinelle Ice Premium Epilator

      HP6517/00
      Ultra gentle, ultra fast

      The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating.

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Satinelle Ice Premium

        Epilator

        Ultra gentle, ultra fast

        Epilator with integrated ice cooler and massage

        • Cordless
        • With click-on ice cooler
        • and shaving head
        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

        The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

        Sonic massage with aloe vera

        Sonic massage with aloe vera

        Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to a minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

        Curved epilation head

        Curved epilation head

        Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre; you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        20% faster and more efficient.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Rechargeable

        The epilator is rechargeable enabling cordless usage so you can epilate everywhere.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Extra shaving head
          for a smooth shave
          Extra-sensitive area cap
          for delicate body zones
          Insulation sleeve
          for convenient handling
          Peeling glove
          fewer ingrown hairs
          Luxury storage pouch
          for storage and protection

              Awards

