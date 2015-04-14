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Discontinued

Satinelle Ice PremiumEpilator

HP6517/00

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra gentle, ultra fast

The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool and relieve your skin while epilating.

See all benefits

Epilator with integrated ice cooler and massage

Ultra gentle, ultra fast

  • Cordless

  • With click-on ice cooler

  • and shaving head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

Premium ice cooler with pivoting head

The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

Sonic massage with aloe vera

Sonic massage with aloe vera

Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to a minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

Curved epilation head

Curved epilation head

Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre; you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

14/04/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best Epilator!

I have been using this particular epilator for the past 6 years and it is just the best. I don't understand why they have stopped making epilators with the rubber tweezers, the metal tweezer epilators are so painful compared to this model. It's frustrating because it's proving impossible to find this model or any with the same features.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator

15/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

the products a great all rounder

the phillips satinelle ice premium epilator is a excellent item,it has both a shaver head&epilator,rechargable&with ice pack,great performance,easy to handle&use,great bargain at the price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator

07/10/2019

Portugal

Portugal

produto com excelentes características

Excelente produto, suas pinças de coleta de pelos não se perdem com o tempo, tem alta durabilidade.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator

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