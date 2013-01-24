Search terms
Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas
The Headgroom hair clipper is the easiest way to give yourself a precise trim or a smoothly shaven head. The unique 180° rotating attachments make it easy to reach every part of your head, for a smooth shave or trim without nicks or cuts. See all benefits
Makes trimming or shaving your own hair easier than ever. Simply select the best angle to comfortably reach all parts of your head without any assistance.
The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length setting you want. Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 0 mm to 15 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length on the main comb and 0.5 mm between each length on the precision comb. You can also use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.
Shave your own head easily and comfortably. Guarantees a smooth shave without nicks and cuts.
Battery light glows green when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.
The hand-held mirror provides better visibility when trimming or shaving the back of your head. The pouch stores the clipper and attachments safely together.
The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.
The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.
The additional comb gives you extra length settings from 1 mm to 3 mm, with precise 0.5 mm steps between each length.
Perfect for getting into hard-to-reach areas, like around your sideburns, under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin. And its small size makes it easy to see what you're doing for fine lines and details.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.
To clean, you can simply rinse this Philips groomer under the tap.
Cutting system
Design
Ease of use
Power system
CP9252/01
HQ110/02
CRP338/01