      The Headgroom hair clipper is the easiest way to give yourself a precise trim or a smoothly shaven head. The unique 180° rotating attachments make it easy to reach every part of your head, for a smooth shave or trim without nicks or cuts.

      The Headgroom hair clipper is the easiest way to give yourself a precise trim or a smoothly shaven head. The unique 180° rotating attachments make it easy to reach every part of your head, for a smooth shave or trim without nicks or cuts.

      The Headgroom hair clipper is the easiest way to give yourself a precise trim or a smoothly shaven head. The unique 180° rotating attachments make it easy to reach every part of your head, for a smooth shave or trim without nicks or cuts.

      do-it-yourself hair clipper
QC5550/15

The Headgroom hair clipper is the easiest way to give yourself a precise trim or a smoothly shaven head. The unique 180° rotating attachments make it easy to reach every part of your head, for a smooth shave or trim without nicks or cuts.

        Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

        with the 180° rotating head

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 14 length settings
        • 60 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
        • Balding attachment
        180° rotating head for easy reach

        180° rotating head for easy reach

        Makes trimming or shaving your own hair easier than ever. Simply select the best angle to comfortably reach all parts of your head without any assistance.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        Skin-friendly, high-performance trimmer blades

        The steel blades of the electric shaver lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        Easy to select and lock in 14 length settings — 0 mm to 15 mm

        Turn the wheel to simply select and lock in the length setting you want. Two adjustable combs provide length settings from 0 mm to 15 mm, with precisely 2 mm between each length on the main comb and 0.5 mm between each length on the precision comb. You can also use it without a comb for a close 0.5-mm trim.

        Balder attachment for a smooth and precise shave

        Shave your own head easily and comfortably. Guarantees a smooth shave without nicks and cuts.

        Battery light shows the battery status

        Battery light glows green when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

        Comes with hand-held mirror and storage pouch

        The hand-held mirror provides better visibility when trimming or shaving the back of your head. The pouch stores the clipper and attachments safely together.

        Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

        The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

        60 minutes of cordless power after a 1-hour quick charge.

        The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10-minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.

        Precision comb with 5 locking length settings — 1 mm to 3 mm

        The additional comb gives you extra length settings from 1 mm to 3 mm, with precise 0.5 mm steps between each length.

        Precision trimmer for fine details to perfect your style

        Perfect for getting into hard-to-reach areas, like around your sideburns, under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin. And its small size makes it easy to see what you're doing for fine lines and details.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage.

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility.

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        To clean, you can simply rinse this Philips groomer under the tap.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          2 guide combs
          Yes
          Balder attachment
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Mirror
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          Contour following
          Cutter width
          41  mm
          Number of length settings
          11
          Precision (size of steps)
          by 2  mm
          Range of length settings
          0-15  mm
          Balder attachment (0 mm)
          Yes
          Precision comb (1 to 3 mm)
          Yes
          Small comb (3 to 15 mm)
          Yes

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Ease of use

          Zoomring
          Yes
          Adjustable guide combs
          Yes
          Cleans under the tap
          Yes
          Display
          Charging indicator

        • Power system

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging time
          1 hour
          Running time
          60 minutes
          Usage
          Corded/cordless

