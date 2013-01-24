Home
    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    RQ1250/21
      The most advanced Philips electric shaver yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1250CC shaver, gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair with its UltraTrack heads. See all benefits

        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

        The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

        Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

        Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

        Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

        The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        Aquatec seal for comfortable dry shaves and refreshing wet shaves

        The Aquatec wet and dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        Smooth, low-friction SkinGlide to minimise irritation

        The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close, easy shave.

        Easy-grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

        Easy-grip handle with ergonomic grip for close control

        The easy-grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra-precision shave.

        Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

        Jet Clean system cleans, lubricates and charges the shaver

        Jet Clean system cleans and lubricates the blades and charges the battery after every use.

        Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        Skin-friendly precision trimmer

        The unique skin-friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unnecessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          GyroFlex 3D contour following
          Shaving system
          • UltraTrack shaving heads
          • Speed XL shaving heads
          • DualPrecision System
          • Patented Super Lift & Cut
          Styling
          Skin-friendly precision trimmer
          SkinComfort
          SkinGlide

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Cordless
          • Quick charge
          Shaving time
          Up to 17 days
          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Travel lock
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          Wet and Dry
          • Wet and dry use
          • Jet Clean
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Jet Clean
          Cleans, lubricates and charges

        • Design

          Handle
          • Slim handle
          • Easy grip
          • Anti-slip grip
          Finishing
          • Ruby black frame
          • LED Display
          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Jet Clean
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50  min
          Automatic voltage
          100–240  V
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ12

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush
        • Power cord
        • Protection cap
        • Cleaning fluid
        • Jet Clean
        • Luxurious pouch

