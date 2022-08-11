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11
d
Days
15
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Hours
48
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Minutes
07
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Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
The most advanced Philips electric shaver yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1250CC shaver, gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair with its UltraTrack heads.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
50 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
Jet clean system
The GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimising pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimises skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialised tracks: slots for normal hair, channels for long or flat laying hair and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
4.3
of 5
1002
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Brath
11/08/2022
United Kingdom
Good
Greet expérience . Good qualité , value and worthy to monéy
Pros
Good
Cons
No
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2022-07-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2022-07-11
KAYWAL
22/05/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
GREAT SHAVER
my sixth Phillips shaver and the second at this level gives an excellent shave and is very comfortable and easy to use
Pros
best shave ever
Cons
charger plug does not fit my bathroom socket
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/16 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-04-22
Jon42
18/01/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Quality Shaver
Have been using Philips Dry Shavers for over 40 years this model is the best yet. Very comfortable shave with no irritation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet and dry electric shaver
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.