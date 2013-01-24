Home
    Electric shaver

    HQ130/16
    Close shave
      Electric shaver

      HQ130/16
      Close shave

      Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed Philips electric shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

        Close shave

        Electric shaver with Lift & Cut system

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Unique Lift & Cut system

        This unique dual-blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

        Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          Battery operation
          Shaving time
          20 days

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with HQ4+

        Optional Accessories

          Suggested retail price

