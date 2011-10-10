2 year warranty
Discontinued
QG3190/00
Superior visibility, maximum precision
The revolutionary MicroBlade technology of this Philips grooming kit is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you want without unwanted hair.
Pro
9-in-1
Waterproof
100% waterproof for easy use and cleaning.
The revolutionary MicroBlade Technology is designed to give you unprecedented precision to create the exact look you had in mind.
The hardened Inox Steel self-sharpening blades are sharper than Titanium*.
3.0
of 5
33
Reviews
paul1
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Simplicity
This is a great product for keeping a clean cut look for hair and face. It's easily charged and the storage stand is excellent for keeping all the attachments in the same place. The guards are all easily adjustable for varying trimming length and the additional heads also come in handy. The fact that it can be used wet is also a great feature. As with all trimmers keeping them clean is important to performance and this doesn't disappoint. All the heads are easily cleaned and can be taken apart for more thorough cleaning. All in all this is an affordable, reliable and high performance trimmer that's just as good for use in the home as well as for when you're on the move.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
beertjepooh
18/10/2011
Nederland
keigoed!
Ben er heel tevreden mee, gebruik m wel bijna iedere maand om het haar van mijn man te scheren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Verzorgingsset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Verzorgingsset
Lumenpra
05/01/2020
España
Verified buyer
Muy buen cortador y fácil de utilizar
De fácil uso, múltiples accesorios, rápido y cómodo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2018-12-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3190/00 Grooming kit
Date of Use 2018-12-05
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.