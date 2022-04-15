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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
FACE Stylers and grooming kits
All series
Multigroom series 3000 Grooming kit
Discontinued
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QG3190/00
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User manual
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Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
ShaversCleansing brush
Beard trimmer comb
Grooming set handle
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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