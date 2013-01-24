Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The basic part of your grooming kit
A wide range of accessories for shaving and hair care fit this indispensable handle and can easily be attached to it. The essential part of your Philips grooming kit!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The basic part of your grooming kit
A wide range of accessories for shaving and hair care fit this indispensable handle and can easily be attached to it. The essential part of your Philips grooming kit!
The basic part of your grooming kit
A wide range of accessories for shaving and hair care fit this indispensable handle and can easily be attached to it. The essential part of your Philips grooming kit!
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The basic part of your grooming kit
A wide range of accessories for shaving and hair care fit this indispensable handle and can easily be attached to it. The essential part of your Philips grooming kit!
Grooming set handle
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part