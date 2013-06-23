2 year warranty
Sign up now
Get early access to our Black Friday sale
11
d
Days
09
h
Hours
53
m
Minutes
23
s
Seconds
Discontinued
HP6366/00
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin
5-in-1 Ladyshave
Wet and dry
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Shave in or out of the shower
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
3.0
of 5
50
Reviews
Anoniem10
23/06/2013
Nederland
Prettig in bediening, fijn apparaat
Alles super glad, fijn in gebruik. Opvallend dat hij lang meegaat voordat je hem weer op moet laden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Kaasdrager
23/06/2013
Nederland
Prettig in bediening, fijn apparaat
Alles super glad, fijn in gebruik. Opvallend dat hij lang meegaat voordat je hem weer op moet laden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Wjsche57
23/06/2013
Nederland
Hij werkt goed
Hij is klein hij is goed schoon te houden lig goed in de hand en de batterij gaat lang mee ook onder de douche voldoet hij prima heb er geen klachten over
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact