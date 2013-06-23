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11

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Discontinued

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6366/00

3

| (50) Reviews

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin

See all benefits

Ultimate shaving with 3-in-1 skin protection

Tough on hairs, soft on skin

  • 5-in-1 Ladyshave

  • Wet and dry

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

Can be used wet or dry

Can be used wet or dry

Shave in or out of the shower

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

50

Reviews

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Prettig in bediening, fijn apparaat

Alles super glad, fijn in gebruik. Opvallend dat hij lang meegaat voordat je hem weer op moet laden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Prettig in bediening, fijn apparaat

Alles super glad, fijn in gebruik. Opvallend dat hij lang meegaat voordat je hem weer op moet laden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Hij werkt goed

Hij is klein hij is goed schoon te houden lig goed in de hand en de batterij gaat lang mee ook onder de douche voldoet hij prima heb er geen klachten over

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Double Contour HP6366/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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