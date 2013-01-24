Home
    Nose trimmer series 5000

    Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

    NT5171/15
    Find support for this product
    • Trim and shape for perfect facial details Trim and shape for perfect facial details Trim and shape for perfect facial details
      Nose trimmer series 5000 Gentle nose, neck and sideburns trimmer

      NT5171/15
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Detail and nose trimmers

        Trim and shape for perfect facial details

        Precise and safe trim of nose hair, neck, sideburns

        • No pulling guaranteed
        • Guard system, ideal angle
        • Fully washable, AA battery
        • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

        Advanced guard system prevents pulling, nicks and cuts

        With the revolutionary ProtecTube technology, the cutter is protected by an ultra-thin foil guard with rounded tips to prevent skin irritation. In addition, the cutter is designed to prevent hair from getting caught between two separately moving cutting blades, for no pulling, guaranteed.

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        Easily reach hair inside the ear or nose

        The Philips nose trimmer has been engineered so that it is perfectly angled to easily reach hair inside the ear and nose, as well as for use on eyebrows. With the Philips nose trimmer, you can be sure that all unwanted hairs will be removed efficiently.

        Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

        Ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots

        Both cutter and guard have ultra-precise and sharp cutting slots to ensure all hairs are quickly and effectively cut.

        Trim and shape facial hair with precision

        Trim and shape facial hair with precision

        The DualCut detail trimmer helps you trim and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with high control and visibility.

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

        Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

        Fully washable

        Fully washable

        The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Easy storage of all accessories

        Soft pouch includes: AA battery, 2 eyebrow combs, detail trimmer attachment, 1 beard comb and brush to keep the blades clean.

        3 combs for an even trim of eyebrows and facial hair

        3 combs for an even trim of eyebrows and facial hair

        Use the 3 or 5 mm eyebrow combs and the 3 mm beard comb to trim or tidy up hair to a uniform length

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        Easy hold and control, even when wet

        The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

        The blades never need to be oiled

        The blades never need to be oiled

        No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutter width nose trimmer
          21 mm (13/16")
          Cutter width detail trimmer
          21 mm (13/16")
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          4
          2 eyebrow combs
          3 and 5 mm (1/8" and 3/16")
          1 beard comb
          3 mm (1/8")

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance-free
          No oil needed
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          Soft rubber grip

        • Power

          Power supply
          AA battery

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

