2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ8260
With battery level indicator
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
3.7
of 5
37
Reviews
RecycledTeenager
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Easy & Comfortable
When changing to this shaver I was surprised at just how comfortable it felt both in the hand and on the face. After a couple of days acclimatization I obtained a very close and smooth shave which is still being achieved today. Charge holds well, approx 6 weeks between charges. If this model lasts as well as my previous Philishave it will prove to be a very satisfactory purchase.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
jonny
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
great for your neck
After reading reviews and ratings I bought this shaver to address problems I had getting a good shave on my neck. It does a very good job. However as other reviews say the beard trimmer is useless. I have had it for a year now and I am still very pleased although I would say I think I need to buy new blades and at 30 quid are not cheap so be prepared for that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
JollyJohn
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Wonderful performance
This product is ergonomically well designed. The battery seems to last forever rather than needing regular charging. Very easy to clean and maintain. Would recommend this product to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8260 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.