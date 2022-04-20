Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Face Shavers
All series
8200 series Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
HQ8260
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual
All (2)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Protective cap
Electric shaver & ShaverShaving head retaining frame
Power adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
Jet Clean System
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you